Gallatin County Sheriff's create first annual Bozston Marathon for runners unable to go to the Boston Marathon

BOZEMAN- Right now with so much being canceled organizations across the city are stepping up to keep some normalcy.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's office stepped up to help make sure the hard work of two community members could be channeled into a race.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's office posted to their Facebook page that two Bozeman runners have trained for the Boston Marathon for years and this year they qualified, only to have it canceled.
The department helped them cross the finish line by hosting the first annual Bozston Marathon.
Sheriff's deputies even escorted the two across the finish line with sirens.