Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TUESDAY TO 3 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches in the valleys, with higher amounts possible in the mountains. * WHERE...Meagher, Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM Tuesday to 3 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&