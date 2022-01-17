BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin County Commission approved a contract that will provide the sheriff's office with 70 body cameras.
The five-year contract provides body-worn cameras, vehicle cameras, and a lot of cloud storage for video footage.
Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said his street officers, patrol deputies, and deputies working in the detention center will wear a body camera.
This is the first time the sheriff's office will be wearing body cameras and the goal is to improve the safety of the public and local law enforcement.
"You know the primary thing with the body cameras is that they are an accountability tool as well as an evidentiary tool and the accountability obviously are the deputies but just as important it holds the public accountable for their actions as well," Sheriff Springer said.
There are still some limitations to body cameras the sheriff explained. For example, the camera can't smell and feel things that happen in the field.
Sheriff Springer said the deputy's words are just as important as video footage during an investigation.
The body camera order has already been placed for the equipment and it should arrive in the next three months according to the sheriff's office.
