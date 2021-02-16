BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bridger Bowl reported a fatality within the ski area boundary Tuesday, Feb. 16.
A 21-year-old skier was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. A description was given and a search ensued.
Shortly after, the missing skier was found by Bridger Bowl Ski Patrol in a tree well. Life-saving attempts were made, although the skier was found unresponsive.
The skier was identified as 21-year-old Catherine Jane Johnson, who was a Montana State University student from Wisconsin according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.
“This accident is a terribly unfortunate reminder that tree wells are an inherent risk of skiing and riding. The best practice is to ski and ride with a partner keeping them in sight, especially in deep snow. If someone in you ski party is missing, you are advised to call Ski Patrol immediately.”
"On behalf of all of us at Bridger Bowl, I would like to convey our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the loved one lost in this tragic incident," General Manager Bob Petitt said.
Article updated Feb. 18 at 2:26 pm with the corrected skier's name released by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.