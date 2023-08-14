BELGRADE, Mont. - The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is now offering a $50,000 reward for information regarding the death of 15-year-old Danielle Houchins.
Investigators have been putting more resources into this case. Sheriff’s Captain Matt Boxmeyer started working on the case in 2008 but with the support of Houchins’ family has been spending more time and energy to work to figure out what happened.
“Somebody out there knows exactly what happened. And it's very uncommon for somebody to commit a crime like this and not tell someone at some point in their life, whether it's a girlfriend, a wife or a sibling,” he said.
The hope is that with the reward money, somebody might be willing to come forward. The sheriff’s office has also been working with some community members to see about adding on to that reward, but nothing there is set in stone yet.
Houchins was found dead on September 21, 1996, at the Cameron Bridge Fishing Access site. An autopsy report concluded she died from drowning in muddy water, but the manner of death was left undetermined.
The teenager had gone out to the site while her family was getting ready for Belgrade’s Fall Festival. Houchins was supposed to come home at a time she had decided with her mother but after she did not show up, the search began, and her body was found the next day.
Investigators have been going back through and reading through interviews from the initial investigation that was done in 1996 and talking to people who were interviewed at the time.
"Sometimes people are scared when they're juveniles to talk to law enforcement. So going back and trying to clarify some of the stuff that was said and then just trying to run down new leads,” Boxmeyer said.
They have also been working on reviewing forensic evidence at the time and re-testing it with current technology that was unavailable in 1996.
“There was definitely some people of interest that they looked into during the original and then the subsequent investigations that we've done through the years. There's definitely suspects that that we're looking at that,” he said.
Houchins did not deserve to die the way she did and her family just wants closure, he said.
NonStop Local's former anchor Angela Marshall hosted an episode of the Montana Murder Mysteries podcast on the Danielle Houchins case, which you can listen to here.
