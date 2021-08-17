BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office could receive body cameras if the county commission approves the budget.
Right now, many deputies' vehicles have a camera system that records video from the officer's patrol cars but not their bodies.
If the body cameras are approved, the footage will bring quicker resolutions to violations, improve the safety of the officers and help prevent crime throughout the Gallatin Valley.
The sheriff's office has been wanting to request body cameras for a long time although, the county's IT department did not meet their needs.
Gallatin County Sheriff, Dan Springer said, "Our IT division can use the cloud base storage rather than hard storage so now that we matched that with what is out there, the resources that are out there we can purchase these cameras."
Sheriff Springer explained the body cameras are an expensive purchase and the Sheriff's office has applied for grant money as well as funding from the community for this project.
The new body cameras would be worn out the outside vest of all the deputies on the street, detectives, and some booking officers at the detention center.
Next Tuesday, the Gallatin County Commission is going to meet to adopt the Gallatin County budget and approve the use of body cameras for the Sheriff's Office.
