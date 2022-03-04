Gallatin County snowmobile sales up, increase in accidents

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Backcountry snowmobile accidents in Gallatin County have increased while local sales and rentals on outdoor recreational vehicles continue to be booked months out with backorders on certain machines.
Gallatin Recreation General Manager Scott Scheffler said the past two years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic have been insane when it comes to snow-checks and pre-orders on almost all snowmobile and all-terrain vehicle purchases.
“It doesn’t matter how much they cost, people wait in line, and I’ve got a picture where it looks like Walmart/Black Friday and I have people here at 6:30 in the morning on Tuesday," Scheffler said.
Prices on all of their current showroom floor outdoor machines have also increased, in some cases more than $2,000 from previous years, and backup orders are months out.
"In previous years if you did that you were guaranteed a sled, now they give us an allocation so even if you make a snow check reservation, you’re not guaranteed to get one, they did it so they could get all the sleds out before Christmas this year," Scheffler said.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue Captain Scott Secor said he thinks more and more people are enjoying the backcountry after the height of the pandemic along with the increased enthusiasm of snow sports being opened back up in the area.
Numbers according to the Gallatin County Search and Rescue February 2022 call log:
- Number of searches: 4
- Number of rescues: 15
- Number of mutual aid events: 6
- Number of times a volunteer responded: 179
- Number of volunteer hours on calls: 580
- Most common subject activity: Snowmobiling
- Number of training events: 25
- Number of community events: 4
- Number of volunteer hours on training/community events: 764
“The thing that people need to understand is most of these things are just simply accidents, it could happen to anyone of us whether your local or visiting or experience or unexperienced, they’re accidents and the more people that are in the backcountry the more accidents that are going to happen,” Secor said.
In Gallatin County, most snowmobile accidents are happening in the West Yellowstone area from rental users, but riders on their own snowmobiles are adding to the count as well.
Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer reminds everyone out enjoying the backcountry that conditions can change rapidly and to be extra careful when off-trail riding.
Secor said to remember the importance of a reliable means of communication, which is usually not a cell phone when deep into the backcountry and to ride in a group.
You can follow the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue Facebook page here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.