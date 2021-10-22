Gallatin County still sees high COVID-19 community transmission with hospital systems near or at-capacity

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Gallatin City-County Health Department continues to report a high rate of community transmission and encourages wearing a face mask indoors.
Gallatin County Health Officer Lori Christenson reported a 21% increase in the 7-day rolling average of daily COVID cases per 100,000 residents from 63 cases on Oct. 13 to 76.2 cases on Oct. 20 during a weekly COVID-19 press conference on Thursday afternoon.
Bozeman Health COVID-19 Incident Command Lead Kallie Kujawa said their health system currently has 22 COVID-19 positive patients with none of those being as Big Sky Medical Center.
Bozeman Deaconess Hospital has 20 critical care beds which are 90% full.
In their critical care unit, Kujawa said 13 of the 18 patients are sick with COVID-19 and the remainder are hospitalized with other medical needs.
Additionally, there are three COVID-19 positive critical care patients on the medical unit and two COVID-19 positive critical care patients on the surgical unit for a total of 18 COVID-19 positive critical care patients.
The medical unit is at 100% capacity and the surgical unit is at 129% capacity.
Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Big Sky Medical Center are providing care for everyone through their emergency department but wait times in the hospitals’ emergency rooms can vary anywhere between two and three hours Kujawa said.
Bozeman Health hospital staff is prioritizing incoming patients based on need of care and not always by the time they arrive to the hospital.
Christenson said most new COVID-19 cases and current hospitalizations in the county are those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Gallatin County has ordered 3,300 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, the amount they were allocated, for kids between the ages of 5-11 in the county (9,100 kids according to CDC estimates) and will begin vaccinations once they get approval to do so.
Montana State University Vice President of University Communications Tracy Ellig said they have opened a flu clinic for the first time ever in their student union building replacing a food service area to get an influenza vaccine.
On Oct. 22, MSU is hosting a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic on the mall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with help from the county.
The most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Gallatin County can be found on the Healthy Gallatin website here.