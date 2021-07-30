BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County health officials are suggesting residents wear face masks in public indoor areas with substantial or high transmission.
On Tuesday, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their COVID-19 guidance that fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people should wear in public indoor areas with substantial or high transmission. The CDC's new guidance measures the substantial or high transmission by cases per 100,000 in the last week.
According to a release from Gallatin County, the county is ranked to have a substantial transmission rate at this time.
“It is important to note that based on local epidemiology and sequential level of transmission described on the CDC’s website, Gallatin County could quickly move between moderate, substantial, or high,” Gallatin City-County Health Officer Lori Christenson said in a release. “Based on the size of our population, just one or two cases per day could move us up or down on the current scale.”
The Gallatin City-County Health Department added 24 new COVID-19 cases Monday, July 26, the greatest amount of new cases in two months. The county reported 84 active cases with six active hospitalizations Wednesday, July 28. Gallatin County said data indicates a 50-percent growth in active cases from July 17 when there were 35 active cases.
At this time, Gallatin County said 55 percent of county residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 97 percent of the population hospitalized between April 1 to July 9 were unvaccinated.
Christenson added, “Instead of focusing on day-to-day movement between categories, it is important to understand we are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in our community. Every layer of protection counts right now, and that means pulling out those masks and wearing them in public indoor places regardless of your vaccination status especially when Gallatin County is in the substantial or high transmission category. Given where we stand currently, and what we are trying to prevent in the future, I anticipate the recommendation to wear a mask to remain until we see case numbers drop again.”
Children aged 2 to 11-years-old are not able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at this time, and Gallatin County said they should continue to wear face masks and practice appropriate hand washing.
Kallie Kujawa, Bozeman Health COVID-19 Incident Command Lead said, “We are at an important point where those who have delayed vaccination should step forward and protect themselves and our community. We can slow the associated illness, suffering, and in some cases death with higher vaccination coverage.”
“New recommendations are coming out in light of the Delta variant of COVID-19. The new variant is 100 times more contagious than the original strain, and just as serious,” Dr. Mark D. Winton, MD FACP Infectious Diseases and Deputy Medical Director of GCCHD, said in the release.
Dr. Winton added, “The data shows that masks are beneficial at preventing spread of infection, along with the enhanced cleaning, social distancing, and hand washing measures that we have been doing this past year. Voluntary masking now may prevent a new wave of COVID-19 spread. The vaccine is highly effective and is recommended, but new variants on the horizon may slip through this protection. Consider your safety, but also consider those at higher risk around you for severe consequences of COVID-19 infection.”
Gallatin County is offering free COVID-19 vaccines to the public with or without insurance.
The following locations are offering the vaccine at the following dates and times in the release:
- "Bozeman Health Deaconess, Entrance 4
- Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 years and older.
- Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Montana State University - Staff and Students Only
- The vaccine site is located off Kagy near the northeast corner of Bobcat Stadium.
- MSU is offering the Moderna vaccine to students and staff who are 18 years and older.
- For hours of operation and to sign up to be vaccinated please visit their website.
- Pharmacies
- Many local pharmacies are offering walk-in and appointments for COVID-19 vaccines.
- Search the vaccines.gov website for the type of vaccine and locations.
- Mobile Clinics - No Appointment Needed!
- Bozeman Health’s HealthCare Connections mobile clinic provides the Janssen vaccine to anyone 18 years or older at many local hotspots throughout the county.
- Best Practice Medicine provides both Pfizer and Janssen vaccines to anyone 12 years or older at their mobile locations."
Additionally, Gallatin County offers COVID-19 testing at the following locations:
- b2 Urgent Care
- 1006 W Main Street, Bozeman
- Daily from 8 to 7 p.m.
- Belgrade Clinic Urgent Care
- 206 Alaska Frontage Road, Belgrade
- Daily from 8 to 7 p.m.
- b2 MicroCare
- 1805 W Oak Street #3, Bozeman
- Daily from 8 to 7 p.m.
- Deaconess Hospital
- Lot H, drive-through testing
- Mon. through Thurs. from 8 to 1 p.m.
- Montana State University - testing students enrolled for Summer or Fall 2021
- The testing site: off Kagy near the northeast corner of Bobcat Stadium
- For hours of operation, please visit their website.
COVID-19 testing is recommended three to five days after exposure to the virus. also those knowingly exposed to COVID-19 should observe symptoms and wear a mask for 14 days.
“We urge the community to remain diligent, stay kind to one another, and remember we can do great things when we work together. I know the news to pull those masks out is frustrating for some; I had hoped we would not be at this point. The pandemic continues to pose a threat to our community’s health and we must do all we can collectively to slow transmission,” Christenson said in the release.