BOZEMAN, Mont. - A 16-year-old girl out of Gallatin County was reported as missing.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports Erika Franklin was reported missing late last week, and that she was found then, but that she was recently reported as missing again by her parents.
Erika is described as being about 5’3” tall and weighs around 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
According to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Erika is active on social media and dating apps, uses a fake name and claims to be 18.
If you have general tips about Erika’s whereabouts, please call our non-emergent dispatch line at 406-582-2100 #2 to be connected with a Deputy Sheriff.
If you physically have eyes on Erika, you are asked to call 9-1-1 to send a Deputy Sheriff as quickly as possible.
You are asked to refrain from calling 9-1-1 unless you have Erika in your sight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.