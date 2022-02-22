BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Gallatin County Commission is looking for public discussion on a local option sales tax on either medical or recreational marijuana products to possibly go to mental health services in the county.
On their Feb. 22 regular meeting agenda, two resolution of intents will be discussed and could advance for a vote by commissioners at their meeting on March 8 to be on the June 7 primary election ballot.
The two resolutions of intent are for a 3% local option marijuana excise tax on the retail value of all medical marijuana and all medical marijuana products or a 3% local option marijuana excise tax on the retail value of all non-medical marijuana and all non-medical marijuana products sold in Gallatin County.
According to Gallatin County Communications Coordinator Whitney Bermes, the commissioners have been discussing the idea that the county money could go directly to improving staffing, trainings and hot line resources for mental health services – especially for people needing immediate help.
If voters in an eligible county pass a local-option marijuana tax, 50% of the tax must be retained by the county, 45% apportioned to the cities and towns in the county based on population and the remaining 5% be given to the Montana Department of Revenue to defray state costs associated with the tax.
State law allows counties or cities and towns that receive local-option sales tax revenue for any activity, undertaking or administrative service authorized by law, including costs resulting from the imposition of the tax.
According to the Healthy Gallatin website on mental health resources, there are less than 20 mental health organizations for the second most populated county in the state.
Right now, people with immediate mental health concerns can call a place like the Bozeman Help Center, but the county still has no inpatient psychiatric hospital beds.
For patients who needs special attention or care, they may have to be driven elsewhere in the state for their mental health needs.
After discussion on Feb. 22, if a resolution of intent is advanced it will be voted on by Gallatin County Commissioners on March 8.
If a resolution is approved, then a 3% local option sales tax would be on the June 7 primary election ballot and if voters pass it – that tax would be effective starting in October.
The public is encouraged to provide comment in any of the following ways:
