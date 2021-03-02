BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County is set to receive 800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week according to the Gallatin City-County Health Department.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single-shot dose allowing more people in the community to get vaccinated in a shorter amount of time.
Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley said the health department has already reached out to community partners to help expand the Johnson & Johnson vaccine distributions.
"They will have an easier time storing it they will have it will be less challenging to them to call people back and have them come back for that second dose so we are excited about it we are eager for it opens up some opportunities not only the number of doses that we get but the types of location that you can dispense the vaccine," Kelley said.
The Gallatin County is going to see the vaccine supply catching up with demand in the next couple of weeks, explained Kelley.
More information on the COVID-19 vaccine in Gallatin County can be found here.