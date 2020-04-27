Gallatin County to host webinar detailing out phase one for business owners

BOZEMAN- Local businesses across the area are eager to reopen as phase one is set to take effect Monday, April 27, 2020.
In Montana’s hardest-hit county, Gallatin County, community leaders are organizing to help make the reopening process go off with ease.
Shops on Main Street will be able to open as part of phase one, county officials want to make things simple and be sure everyone is on the same page.
As we continue down the road to reopening county health officials will host a webinar.
In that webinar, health officials are going to discuss for personal care businesses some guidelines as to the smartest ways that they can reopen and do business given the current environment.
Health officials are going to be breaking down the governor’s directives and offering advice with a brief overview of the phases.
Main Street and retail businesses can become operational with reduced capacity and with strict physical distancing protocols.
The duration of each phase will be regularly evaluated before advancement into the next one.
You can watch the Zoom by following this link.