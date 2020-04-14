Gallatin County to meet to discuss extending the local emergency rule

BOZEMAN- Businesses across the area looking to re-open, and a decision on potential reopenings could be made in Gallatin County very soon.
The Gallatin City-County Board of Health is going to meet to discuss extending the local emergency rule on Wednesday at 7 a.m.
If that rule is extended it would be done to harmonize with Governor Bullock’s stay at home directive that right now is in effect until April 24, 2020.
Gallatin County Commissioner Joe Skinner says that something the board is looking to discuss is what will the process of reopening looks like.
“You know if we open too soon and lose all the sacrifice that we made this last month that would be bad,” Skinner said.
Skinner says one topic up for discussion will be what steps could be taken towards reopening, what businesses would be eligible to reopen first, and, how a reopening process down the road could look for the county.
“We [have] got to do it in a way that we’re not losing what we have already accomplished,” Skinner said.
He hopes that members of the board decide to sync up with Governor Bullock’s directive so that there is just one date, as opposed to one date for the state and one for the county.
“I think we have to have a plan that shows people that we're thinking about it and this is what our idea is,” Skinner said.
Gallatin County is the epicenter of the virus in Montana with 138 cases.
Progress is slowly becoming visible, for the last few days in a row no new cases have been confirmed.
This meeting will take place at 7 a.m. when we have the latest on the decision it will be updated right here on this web copy.