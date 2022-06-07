BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County voters passed the ballot issue to add a local sales 3% tax to recreational and medical marijuana sold in the county.
Both medical and recreational marijuana are already taxed in Gallatin County but after Tuesday's primary election voters wanted to increase the taxes even more.
Medical marijuana will increase to a 7% tax with 11,283 voters in favor of that.
Whereas, for recreational marijuana 15, 389 voters were in favor of the tax increase making recreational cannabis users pay a 23% sales tax.
According to the Montana Department of Revenue, there are 80 licensed dispensaries in the county, and 54 are located in Bozeman.
Before Election Day, cannabis business owners and dispensaries in Gallatin County shared their concerns over the proposed increase in marijuana sales taxes.
Although, the Montana Department of Revenue data said the sales tax could combine a revenue of $1.3 million annually.
Unofficial preliminary Gallatin County primary election results can be found here: https://gallatincomt.virtualtownhall.net/sites/g/files/vyhlif606/f/uploads/2022_unofficial_preliminary_primary_results.pdf…
