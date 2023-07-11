BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin County Commission will vote at Tuesday’s meeting on whether to adopt the preliminary 2024 budget.
This budget is made using old property tax value information and won’t be fully finalized until August when this year’s property tax values come in, said Justine Swanson, Gallatin County chief financial officer.
The county is looking to increase tax revenue by around $6.8 million. This will go toward things like the Gallatin Rest Home, new jobs and other operating costs.
The biggest contributor to the tax revenue increase is the nine mills voters passed in November to support the Gallatin Rest Home. This makes up roughly $4.8 million of the budget increase, Swanson said.
The county commission approved all nine mills to keep the home open and running. They have been falling behind with operating costs and have had to outsource a lot of work, said Gallatin Rest Home administrator, Darcel Vaughn
The budget also creates new positions with the county, especially in the public safety sector, Swanson said. The remainder of the tax revenue increase after the rest home will cover these new jobs and other operating costs.
This is a preliminary budget based on last year’s tax data. The county won’t have a full picture of the finalized budget until around the first Monday of August when the new tax data is available from the Department of Revenue, Swanson said.
There will be three more public hearings for people to submit comments on the budget, and for commissioners to make revisions and amendments. Internal and external county partners will also be providing comment and suggestions, she said.
Public Hearing Dates:
July 18, 9 a.m.
July 25, 9 a.m.
August 1, 9 a.m.
Final Budget Adoption:
August 29, 9 a.m.
