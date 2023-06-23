BIG SKY, Mont. - The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people in regards to a stabbing Thursday night.
Deputies responded to the Big Sky Town Center just before 9:00 and a woman was taken to the Big Sky Medical Center and later Bozeman Health Medical Center for a non-life threatening knife wound to her abdomen.
Now, law enforcement are looking for 26-year-old Samantha Ferguson and 52-year-old Justin Ruff for questioning.
If you have information on the whereabouts of Ferguson or Roof you are asked to contact the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office at 406-582-2100.
