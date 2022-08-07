BOZEMAN, Mont. - Teams from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue Big Sky Section responded to help a hiker who had severely injured their ankle Saturday.
The hiker had reportedly got the injury on a steep game trail and was a part of a group of five hiking near mile marker 41 on Highway 191.
Two teams hiked into the area, found the hiker and stabilized their injuries.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue reported it took multiple hours and used several rope systems to safely move the hiker both up and back down the mountain.
About an hour after daylight, the patient and teams made it back to the road and the patient was taken to the Big Sky Medical Center for further evaluation.
“Sheriff Springer would like to remind recreationists that even a small outing can take a turn for the worst. Always be prepared for the unexpected by having proper safety gear, a basic first aid kit, plenty of water, and proper clothes for the weather,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said.
