BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin Gateway School board passed a bond issue of $7 million Monday night.
Since March, the school board has been looking at making improvements to the schoolhouse building.
At the Monday night meeting, the committee was presented with two opinions. One would be to demolish the building and the second would remodel the schoolhouse.
During the meeting, the building committee discussed the two additional workshops and the third survey they sent out.
Gallatin Gateway Superintendent, Theresa Keel said, "We have actually maintained it passed it's life and that's part of the conversation no matter which way you go is to make sure our community understands it is about replacing things that are dying."
Gallatin Gateway is expecting to have at least 50 news students from the new subdivision development that is being built in the neighborhood.
The $7 million bond will address all the facility deficiencies and provide new classrooms.
The new renovations will start in May 2021.