BOZEMAN, Mont. - A top health official addressed the public in Gallatin County - which is now home to more than a quarter of the state's COVID-19 cases - on Wednesday. Gallatin City-County Health Department health officer Matt Kelley urged residents over a Facebook Live to take the matter seriously and be safe over the holiday weekend.
Kelley did not mince words in his address to the public. Perhaps the most important message from Wednesday's video was that residents must take the virus seriously if they have a desire to get life back to "normal" and protect others.
"While it is true that many who contract the disease suffer mild symptoms," said Kelley, "it is also true that 125,000 Americans have died from the virus in four months - a number that's likely a significant undercount of cases."
When Kelley was asked what he was most concerned about seeing in the community, he didn't hesitate to answer: "Crowds... My strong advice is that if you find yourself in a crowded setting, do everything you can to remove yourself from that situation."
He says the disease is spreading "widely" and "readily" and he has major concerns about how the Fourth of July could only make that worse.
Kelley also emphasized that - despite how social media might make it appear - face coverings are not political, and that both sides of the aisle have supported Americans wearing them in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
"Unfortunately, the issue at times… it's been polarizing and partisan. And that's unfortunate and frankly unhelpful... We must have no stigma – none – about wearing masks when we leave our homes and come near other people," said Kelley.
And while research is still answering questions on the extent of their effectiveness, Kelley pointed out that we do know masks and face coverings can help to slow the spread.
Kelley urges everyone to wear a mask, and sent a message directly to young people.
"We need your help," he urged. "We are seeing more young people diagnosed. During the month of March, the median age of people diagnosed with the disease in Gallatin County was 44 years of age. That median age in May and June has dropped to just over 28 years of age."
Kelley adds that younger people need to limit contact with others, even if they feel healthy.