BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin High School Band is holding the Raptor Run 5k in May, in an effort to raise money for the young program as it grows at the high school.
Band Director Jeffrey Ruffcorn says because the program is so new, they still need a lot of things to be able to grow. The school district gives the program $2,000 at the beginning of every year, and they also receive donations from Bozeman Friends of Music.
But costs for building their music library start to add up when the program is buying music for several concerts a year. Added costs like marching band trips start to affect families, too, he said. What the program especially needs right now is equipment.
“As our program grows, now we need to keep building that. So, we need to buy bari saxes, we need to finish buying stands for our drumline. We need horns, bass clarinets, oboes, like we’re missing a lot of supplies as our program grows that we want to make sure we can supply our students with stuff because, you know, they’re expensive,” Ruffcorn said.
The Raptor Run is a 5 km race starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 20. The course will start at Gallatin High School and do a figure-8 around the high school and Meadowlark Elementary.
Similar to the Rock and Roll Running Series, bandmembers will be along the course playing pep music, Ruffcorn said. Students will also be working other parts of the race, like packet pickup and drink stations.
It is a great way for the community to get to know the band program, as well, he said.
“It also helps raise awareness in the community for people like, ‘oh, there’s the band program, let’s get involved with that,’ or just get people excited about music,” said senior trombonist Kearen Samsel.
As of right now, the band is still looking for sponsors to help cover costs for things like t-shirts, race bibs and packets and snacks. Bozeman Running Company will supply the arch and clock, so runners can track their time.
Registration is $25 per person and more information is available at runsignup.com
