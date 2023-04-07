Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of Butte Silver Bow Law Enforcement. Nation & Aryan Holmes have been taken by their non-custodial mother, Sunny White, from Butte around 1:30 AM Friday. Sunny was recently charged with vehicular homicide for an incident earlier this month and the children were removed from her care. Sunny broke into a residence in Butte and took both children. She may possibly be heading towards Kalispell. Sunny is known to abuse drugs and there is concern for the childrens wellbeing. She may possibly be driving a black 2015 Ford pickup with unknown license plates. Nation is a 2 year old white male and Aryan is a 4 year old white female. Both children have blue eyes and red hair. Sunny is a white female, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 141 lbs. If you have any information on either Holmes children or Sunny White, please call Butte Silver Bow Law Enforcement at 406-497-1120 or dial 911.