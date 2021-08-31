BOZEMAN, Mont. - This is the first year Gallatin Ice is setting up for a year-round ice rink that is set to open next Tuesday at 6:00 a.m.
The first seasonal ice rink in Bozeman was founded over 40 years ago and due to the Bozeman ice community and youth programs expanding Gallatin Ice needed to campaign for a year-long ice rink.
Before this year, the ice rink was only in operation 6 months a year.
The rink would typically open around October 1st and stay open until April 1st.
Last spring, Gallatin Ice started a campaign where the non-profit was able to achieve half of their necessary funds to build a year-round rink.
The Bozeman ice rink offers recreational hockey, live hockey, ice skating, figure skating, curling and clinics, and more.
To complete the year-round rink Gallatin Ice had to put in new installation, roof, ductwork, lights, electrical maintenance, and exhaust fans.
Right now, there are over 100 volunteers and employees cleaning and preparing the rink to welcome the community back into the building next week.
Gallatin Ice Philanthropy Director Jeffrey Moore said, "For us to grow these programs you need a year-round facility so the kids can continue to practice during their off months, the shoulder months, the pre-season, those are all the activities now that are happening here at the rink drawing people to our facility and making this a regional resource for the area."
Moore said, Gallatin Ice is not going to stop fundraising until they reach their goal of $500,000.
On Sept. 18, Gallatin Ice is hosting a Gongshow event at the rink to celebrate the Bozeman ice community.
The event will include food, beer, friends, hockey, and live music.
There will be an Icedogs game at the Ressler Motors Ice Rink and a band will be set up in the Haynes Pavilion to celebrate.
