BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin Ice’s Ice Barn is in the final stretch of fundraising to finish constructing the new building and bring improved facilities for skaters in the region.
The unfinished Ice Barn already provides plenty of activities like figure skating, hockey, skating lessons and public skates. When it is finished, it will become an economic draw for the region, fitting more people in the stands, hosting more events and providing better facilities for the people who practice and play on the Ressler Motors Ice Rink.
Assistant Hockey Director Sam Coulter said the goal is to be able to host around 1,800 people for all the different events they do. Programs already bring in groups and teams from other areas of Montana, Idaho and Wyoming.
The finished Ice Barn could generate a lot of money throughout the Bozeman area, Coulter said. And we are already seeing that with their Montana Wolves hockey program.
“We bring in, you know, 100 plus kids in their families that stay in Bozeman hotels. They shop at the stores, they eat out at the restaurants and things like that,” he said.
Skating Director Jonathon O’Dougherty said theremainder of the Ice Barn project costs around $8 million. When all is said and done there will be six full locker rooms for all the teams and people that utilize the facility, studio space for figure skaters, full concessions, permanent restrooms a press box, 1,200-1,400 seats and more.
“I think our hope is that for the 2025 season, that we’ll have a fully functioning, fully finished facility that will definitely benefit the community,” he said.
Right now, though, the locker rooms are made up of plywood and there are no stands.
“Just basically a sheet of ice and a scoreboard. Kind of enough to keep it usable,” Coulter said.
Nathan Brunelle, an Ice Dogs player who is moving on to play for the Bobcats this school year, said finished locker rooms would be great for all the teams who play at the Ice Barn.
“It kind of forms just like a more centralized meaning to the team, when you have your own personal space to put stuff and just hang out with the guys,” he said.
So far, Gallatin Valley has been very generous in helping move the Ice Barn’s progress, O’Dougherty said.
“So, this is very much a community-built facility and the fundraising effort, we’ve been very fortunate, has been driven by people who live and enjoy this facility,” he said.
