Gallatin Ice "Gloves off Gala" fundraising for future of Bozeman ice rink

BOZEMAN, Mont. – While things outside begin to heat up, the Gallatin Ice Foundation is looking to cool things down for a year-round ice facility in Bozeman.
Last year, the ice rink fundraised virtually due to COVID-19 to raise funds on building the facility and will do the same this year, but are looking for more help with a live auction and the conclusion of a community garage sale event that started on March 1.
Right now, the hope is that the year-round facility will serve as a tourism hub for ice-related sports and ice-related functions in Montana.
“This year our summer goal is to do a new roof, insulate the entire building, put in air handling and a dehumidification system," General Manager and Hockey Director Dave Weaver said. "We’ll be able to skate here year-round when that occurs so our goal is to raise $1.4 million in the next month or so and we’re getting there but we could certainly use the help.”
When the facility is complete it will add more than 35 hours to figure skating, 120 new games for hockey and new youth programs with countless hours of additional practice time for kids in the Bozeman area.
The Gloves off Gala starts April 10 at 6 p.m. and can be watched here.
More information about the Gallatin Ice Foundation's fundraising for Summer Ice can be found here.