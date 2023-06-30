BOZEMAN, Mont. - If you are looking to stay cool this Independence Day weekend, but still have some fun, Gallatin Ice has you covered.
Friday night and Saturday they are hosting the Red, White and Blue Skate at the Ice Barn to celebrate July 4.
Friday night’s event starts at 7 pm. and is a teen and young adult skate. Saturday’s is a public skate, starting at noon.
Ressler Motors Rink will have music playing and skaters are encouraged to wear their most patriotic attire when they hit the ice, said Skating Director Jonathon O’Dougherty.
Nathan Brunelle, former Ice Dog player and Gallatin Ice employee, said the skate will be a lot of fun.
“It'sa great way to get out to the community and hang out with everyone and just, you know, skate around on the ice... you'll get all types of skaters out here, ones that do figure skating or the ones like hockey. It'sa nice way to mix the two styles of skating during the free skates, because it's - anyone can come out and try either your style or your, you know, your style,” he said.
No experience is required to slide onto the ice, and if you are looking for fun, a little workout and to stay cool, the Ice Barn is your place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.