BOZEMAN, Mont. – Gallatin County and Park County continue to see high rates of community COVID-19 transmission while some vaccination rates, including those getting booster shots, continue to increase.
Gallatin County Health Officer Lori Christenson presented the weekly COVID-19 surveillance report which shows the 7-day rolling average of daily cases per 100,000 residents was 63.2 cases per 100,000 on Oct. 27, a 20% decrease from 79 cases per 100,000 on Oct. 20 but is still categorized as high community transmission.
The county’s percent positive rate of people who tested positive for COVID-19 among all tests administered rose to 13.9% from 13% the reporting week prior.
Bozeman Health COVID-19 Incident Command Lead Kallie Kujawa said Deaconess Hospital had 22 COVID-19 patients with 10 of 18 patients in the hospital’s 20-bed critical care unit being COVID-19 patients.
On Friday, the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit was at 90%, the medical unit at 87% and surgical unit 104% capacity.
Bozeman Health System Director of Primary Care Operations Caryl Perdaems said they have seen a big increase in COVID-19 booster shots since it began a mass vaccination clinic at the end of September with around 8,400 booster shots being distributed.
Perdaems said they are prepared to give out COVID-19 vaccines to kids ages 5 to 11 years old depending on approval from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices from the Centers for Disease Control starting Nov. 4.
The Park City-County Health Department said in three days around 150 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county forcing them to scale back contact tracing efforts.
The health department will continue to call everyone who tests positive for COVID-19 but it could take up to 24 hours.
The changes will follow CDC and DPHHS guidance to reduce the spread of COVID-19 most effectively prioritizing those who live or work in settings where the risk of wide-spread transmission is greatest such as group living situations, schools and crowded workplaces.
If a person testing positive is in a low risk setting, they may be asked to notify their own close contacts with guidance from the Health Department.
If you are waiting for a test result and have symptoms, please stay home, and call 911 if you need emergency care.
The Park City-County Health Department is scheduled to hold a booster vaccination clinic on Nov. 4 at the Park County Fairgrounds from 2-6 p.m.
You can find the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Gallatin County here.
You can find the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Park County here.