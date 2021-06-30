Gallatin Rest Home allowing visitation and outings for residents

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The most isolated group of people during the COVID-19 pandemic are beginning to get a sense of normalcy as the Gallatin Rest Home expands visitation and outings for their senior residents.
Gallatin Rest Home Administrator Darcel Vaughn said Gallatin County's COVID-19 positivity rate has been below 5% for the last three weeks and around 80% of their residents and 56% of their staff have been vaccinated.
The Rest Home is still maintaining precautions with unvaccinated staff being tested twice a month along with residents who are only tested if they have COVID-19 symptoms.
All staff wear masks and eye protection inside the facility and visitation is ongoing but is being scheduled in blocks to limit the number of people in the building at one time.
The newest change, thanks to low positivity rates and vaccines, is how residents can now go on outings with their family members or friends.
Here is what you need to do to schedule an outing:
- Call the Nurses Station at least 2 hours prior to pickup time – this allows staff time to make sure your loved one is ready.
- Outings can be arranged 7 days a week, it is not limited to Monday–Friday like in-house visits.
- When you arrive there will be a questionnaire that the resident (if able) will complete and sign. The family member or friend will also sign the form.
- If the resident is unable to complete the form then the family member or friend can complete on their behalf.
- You will receive a blank copy of the form for your information.
- Give the signed form back to staff.
- When you return staff will ask the 3 questions listed on the back of the form regarding the outing and if the resident experienced a significant risk of COVID-19 exposure.
Residents may be asked to isolate for a period of time based on any identified COVID-19 exposure risk. Vaughn said if everyone is cautious and follows the guidelines there should be no need to isolate after a visit.
If a resident needs more than one person to assist them into a vehicle they should not go unless the family or friend has a wheelchair accessible vehicle. If the family insists on taking them anyway they accept full responsibility to get them into the vehicle without staff assistance.
All rules at the Gallatin Rest Home are subject to change in case of a positive COVID-19 test and the latest updates and info can be found here.