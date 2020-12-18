Gallatin Rest Home asks for donations to help isolated nursing home residents

BOZEMAN- The Gallatin Rest Home is asking you to help the staff in providing holiday cheer to seniors who have been isolated inside since March.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions visitors and volunteers aren't able to visit or help the staff out of caution for the most at-risk nursing home residents. A few window visits and zoom calls have been attempted but it is not the same.
Volunteers would usually be getting ready to host a Holiday Bazaar but that too had to go virtual by holding a “Vision of Sugarplums” fundraiser.
The Gallatin Rest Home Auxiliary sponsors many of the activity’s residents enjoy from visits, crafts, music and entertainment, movement, needle arts, reading, tending to the garden, watching activities around the aviary and aquarium, holiday programming, art classes, tours, and much more.
They have also purchased the furniture throughout the facility.
Funds received from the community are needed throughout the year for many activities as they hope to expand the musical entertainment, provide Wi-Fi, purchase multiple CD player, along with creating holiday theme baskets for the residents to celebrate.
“What we’re doing now maybe is devoting our money to a blanket warmer so that the residents can have a warm blanket every evening while they’re sitting around you know and we thought that would be homey and something that everyone could enjoy,” Phyllis White, an Auxiliary volunteer and treasurer said.
Gallatin Rest Home has spent some of their funds on making the atmosphere a jolly one with lights and decorations both inside and outside of the facility.
Gallatin Rest Home Administrator Darcel Vaughn said that even through this tough year it is their staff’s help to the nursing home residents has not wavered.
“I think the best thing in 2020 is our staff here at Gallatin Rest Home and their hearts and soul that go into taking care of our residents,” Vaughn said.
They are also accepting checks payable to the Gallatin Rest Home Auxiliary at 1221 W. Durston, Bozeman, MT 59715.
