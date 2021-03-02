BOZEMAN, Mont. – After allowing in-person visits for more than a week, the Gallatin Rest Home is under quarantine after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a Facebook post from Gallatin Rest Home Administrator Darcel Vaughn they will start testing staff daily and will test residents Saturday and twice a week thereafter.
All scheduled visits are cancelled until further notice, but this does not affect those who are doing compassionate care visits/end-of-life visits.
The local COVID-19 emergency health rules in Gallatin County requires the rest home to go for 14 days without another positive case before they can allow in-person visits again.
The rest home will continue providing zoom calls, phone calls and window visits.
Vaughn asks that you contact her with any questions or concerns: 406-582-3304 (office), 406-404-4001 (cell)
