BOZEMAN, Mont. – After allowing in-person visits for more than a week, the Gallatin Rest Home is under quarantine after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post from Gallatin Rest Home Administrator Darcel Vaughn they will start testing staff daily and will test residents Saturday and twice a week thereafter. 

All scheduled visits are cancelled until further notice, but this does not affect those who are doing compassionate care visits/end-of-life visits.

The local COVID-19 emergency health rules in Gallatin County requires the rest home to go for 14 days without another positive case before they can allow in-person visits again. 

The rest home will continue providing zoom calls, phone calls and window visits.

Vaughn asks that you contact her with any questions or concerns: 406-582-3304 (office), 406-404-4001 (cell)

More information on the Gallatin Rest Home can be found here.

More information for in-person visits when they are allowed again can be found here.

