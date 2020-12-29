BOZEMAN, Mont. - Residents and staff at Gallatin Rest Home received the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.
The Gallatin Rest Home partnered with CVS Pharmacy to vaccinate the long-term care facility.
There was a total of 24 residents and 40 staff members who received their first dose Tuesday.
The residents and staff at Gallatin Rest Home were excited when they found out the vaccine doses were coming to their home.
Darcel Vaughn, Gallatin Rest Home Administrator, said, "It is so important that it is our chance to get back to normal. Our facility has been locked down since March 13th it would be awesome to get people to get their vaccination so that we can open back up to visitors for family and friends and try to back to close to normal as we can."
The rest home staff had the option to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Although, more than half of the residents and staff chose to received it.
Gallatin Rest Home residents and staff will receive their second vaccine doses on Jan. 19.