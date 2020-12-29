Gallatin Rest Home received the COVID-19 vaccine

Weather Alert

...Snow showers to move through mountain areas early Wednesday through Thursday morning... Periods of snow showers are expected to develop along the Divide late tonight, before expanding to include the central and southwest mountains Wednesday morning. Snowfall amounts are expected to remain on the light side, with 1 to 3 inches possible at pass level. Lower elevations will generally remain dry but a few snow showers can be expected Wednesday afternoon and evening, mostly along and south of a Helena to Lewistown line. Anyone traveling should be prepared for variable driving conditions, including reduced visibility and slippery roads, especially over mountain passes.