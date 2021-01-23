BOZEMAN, Mont.- Gallatin County plans to start Phase 1B vaccinations next week while frontline healthcare workers and nursing home and assisted living facilities continue getting COVID-19 vaccine shots.
Aimee Hester, a licensed practical nurse working at the Gallatin County Rest Home, has worked with the nursing home since the pandemic started and received her booster shot on Jan. 19.
“It's kind of relief, you know we’re looking for just to get our lives back to normal, but it’s just they’re lonely, it’s sad not being able to see your family,” Hester said.
Besides a few Zoom calls and window walk-ups from loved-ones, the staff has become the residents' only in-person family.
“It’s been kind of hard on the people that live here so our long-term residents are used to having visitors/family coming in all the time that was a big change," Hester said. "One thing that our facility has been able to do is to put some of the staff on as resident visitors, so they’ve been able to spend more time with them and that has helped out tremendously.”
As of Jan. 21, the Gallatin County Rest Home said they have vaccinated 72% of their residents and 52% of their staff.
“We care about these people and we’ve seen some of them get pretty sick and I just want to make sure they’re okay so it’s been kind of a relief knowing that an end could be coming,” Hester explained.
Darcel Vaughn, administrator for the Gallatin County Rest Home, said they are optimistic about in-person visitation in the future, but for now it is still too soon to tell with federal, state and local emergency health rules.
Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley said Friday that the county expects to receive 1,000 doses of the vaccine next week but wants people to understand Phase 1B will take longer and that they don't have enough vaccine for everyone.
Gallatin County has been working with the state on vaccine distribution.
Some of the COVID-19 vaccines allocation is to be used for those remaining in Phase 1A and then they look to start Phase 1B for people over 70 as well as those ages 16-69 with underlying health conditions and at-risk Native Americans and people of color.
There are around 9,300 Gallatin County residents 70 and older eligible for vaccines under Phase 1B and more than 35,000 total in the group.
The most up-to-date Gallatin County COVID-19 information can be found here.