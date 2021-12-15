Gallatin Rest Home seeking workers, donations to help nursing home residents

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Gallatin Rest Home is looking for certified nursing assistants, kitchen aides and housekeepers to help residents out during the holiday season and support staff in providing holiday cheer to seniors.
Gallatin County's major skilled nursing facility is dealing with a new problem this holiday season after last year's pandemic lockdown of only doing window visits and zoom calls.
The Gallatin Rest Home is in urgent need of kitchen aides. Aides help with set up, preparation, and clean up for resident meals. 🍴#GallatinCountyMT #NowHiring pic.twitter.com/gxv9pYwQBd— Gallatin County (@Gallatin_County) December 13, 2021
“Our leadership team, my CNA's, everybody has been helping out in the kitchen that’s where we are the shortest right now, I literally have three staff in my kitchen, everyone’s helping everybody, my husband’s even in their working,” Gallatin County Rest Home Administrator Darcel Vaughn said.
During the summer the Rest Home advertised a $7,000 signing bonus, but an increase in pay by county commissioners has them advertising a $2,000 signing bonus.
Thanks to COVID-19 vaccinations, the Rest Home allows visits and outings with family and friends which has helped everyones mood in the rest home tremendously.
“You would think that people would be kind of grouchy and after all of this but they’ve been absolutely wonderful, families have been so supportive through this whole thing which has been very much appreciated," Vaughn said.
The Gallatin Rest Home Auxiliary sponsors many of the activity’s residents enjoy from visits, crafts, music and entertainment, movement, needle arts, reading, tending to the garden, watching activities around the aviary and aquarium, holiday programming, art classes, tours and much more.
They have also purchased the furniture throughout the facility.
Funds received from the community are needed throughout the year for many activities as they hope to expand the musical entertainment, provide Wi-Fi, purchase multiple CD player, along with creating holiday theme baskets for the residents to celebrate.
Gallatin Rest Home has spent some of their funds on making the atmosphere a jolly one with lights and decorations both inside and outside of the facility.
A link to the “Vision of Sugarplums” fundraiser can be found here.
They are also accepting checks payable to the Gallatin Rest Home Auxiliary at 1221 W. Durston, Bozeman, MT 59715.
You can find more information about job opportunities with Gallatin Rest Home here.
More information on the Gallatin Rest Home can be found here.