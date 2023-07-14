BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin Rest Home is set to receive $4.8 million in the 2024 budget to stay afloat amid struggles with operating costs.
Without more funding, the home would be around $2 million in the hole by the end of the fiscal year, said Darcel Vaughn, Gallatin Rest Home administrator.
Staffing is one of the biggest problems in that they cannot afford to hire all local staff from the Gallatin County area, and instead have to contract and outsource.
Medicaid reimbursement rates are also expected to increase this year, but have not yet. This would also help cover operating costs. But Vaughn said, even then, the increased rates still will not take the home up to the baseline.
In November 2022, voters approved nine mills to fund the home, equaling the $4.8 million.
“There's a lot of things that need to be done, but we're just keeping our doors open, keeping our residents, taken care of, being fed, just the day to day buying medical supplies, that type of thing. It's strictly operations,” Vaughn said.
She said the county commission put the mill levy off for as long as possible, so taxpayers would not have to pay more. But in the meantime, they were using the county’s general fund to give money to the home, which affects other parts of the county.
Vaughn said the new funding will make sure the 51 residents currently living at the home still have a place to stay and receive the best care they need and deserve.
