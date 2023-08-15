THREE FORKS, Mont. - Lithium batteries thrown in the garbage are posing certain fire risks at the Logan Landfill.
When batteries, especially lithium batteries, are broken open, they can spontaneously combust. This can become dangerous when they ignite among other waste at the landfill, but also if they ignite in a waste bin in someone’s home.
Lithium batteries are found in tons of modern products, like laptops, cellphones and children’s toys. Even some standard AA batteries can start fires, though they are less likely to.
Jim Simon, Gallatin County solid waste director, said the best way to prevent this from happening is to recycle them through Solid Waste Management’s E-Waste program and to store old batteries properly.
You can drop off all types of batteries, like lithium, alkaline, nickel-cadmium and lead-acid car batteries at the Logan Landfill or Bozeman Convenience Site. Batteries will then be separated and shipped to the proper recyclers.
If you cannot immediately take batteries to either site, you can store them in a container with something like soil or kitty litter to protect them.
“When people are storing them, you know, if they can put them in a hard sided container, that's probably the most important because the transport of that material is what we're concerned with,” Simon said. “Especially at the household homeowner level, throwing it in the garbage can put their house at risk, their family at risk.”
When lithium batteries spontaneously ignite, they have to be separated from other waste at the landfill as fast as possible and then they have to burn themselves out. This puts the equipment required to move it at risk of suffering fire damage. If the fire happens at night, there is a risk that a worker cannot get to the landfill in time to operate the equipment for the fire department.
“I will say the equipment operators here at the landfill do a very good job when they notice there's a fire in the landfill that they separate it out, isolate it, monitor it.”
The E-Waste program also accepts other products, like computers, monitors, television sets and more. More details on the E-Waste program and what is recycleable can be found here.
Solid Waste Management conducts household hazardous waste pickups once a month. The next is on September 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.