Gallatin Solid Waste Mgmt Dist. collecting household hazardous waste items
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin Solid Waste Management District will be having a household hazardous waste collection Saturday in Bozeman.

The event will be accepting a list of household hazardous waste items at the Bozeman Convenience Site, 2143 Story Mill Road, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Gallatin County Government said in a Facebook post for those who cannot make the collection drive event Saturday, there will be additional collection drives every second Saturday of the month.

This event is free.

