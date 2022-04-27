BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin Valley Fire Academy has seven recruits participating in their 12-week training program at Central Valley Training Center this year.
Instructors from Bozeman Fire Department, Big Sky Fire Department, and Central Valley Fire District are a part of the first-ever hands-on emergency training.
Bozeman Fire Chief, Josh Waldo said, "It's kinda a watershed moment for the fire service here in Gallatin County as you got three agencies who have come together to be an efficient and build relationships and make our fire service here in Gallatin County as strong as it could be."
Some of the training activities include fire hose handling, fire attack and building relationships.
By the end of the training, each recruit will be trained and certified in both structural and wild land firefighters, vehicle extrication, hazardous materials, and technical rescue.
In addition, the Gallatin Valley Fire Academy's joint partnership with the three local fire departments is designed to create collaboration, efficiency, and interoperability for fire response.
All three of the local fire departments are currently hiring and more information on employment opportunities can be found on the fire department websites.
CVFD, Bozeman Fire, and Big Sky Fire
More information about the training program with the CVFD can be found here.
