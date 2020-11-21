Gallatin Valley Food Bank asks for turkey donations as they prepare to give out food boxes

BOZEMAN- The Gallatin Valley Food Banks is preparing to give out Thanksgiving food boxes on Sunday, Nov. 22 and Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.
In Bozeman you can pick up food boxes at the City Complex/Bus Barn from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.
In Belgrade pick-up will be at the City Works Building only on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Gallatin Valley Food Bank said they are still accepting turkey and monetary donations as thy need just under 400 turkeys for Thanksgiving and are looking for another 1,000 for Christmas.
“We have turkey and dressing and potatoes because we have awesome potato farmers around here, pumpkin pie fixings, rolls, all those sorts of things that you want, cranberries so it’s really meant to be a gift to our community and for those who might not otherwise be able to afford to buy that meal,” Jill Holder, the food and nutrition director for the Human Resource Development Council said.
