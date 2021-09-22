Gallatin Valley Food Bank free student food resources

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ON BEHALF OF THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT. PENNY ELIZABETH BRIDGEMAN, A 58 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE, HAS BEEN MISSING SINCE AUGUST 24TH. PENNY SUFFERS FROM AN INTELLECTUAL DISABILITY THAT HAS HER FUNCTIONING AT A RATE SIMILAR TO A 12-YEAR-OLD. HER CELL PHONE PINGED TODAY IN BUTTE AROUND 11:30 A.M. BUT ATTEMPTS TO LOCATE HER HAVE NOT BEEN SUCCESSFUL. THERE IS NO KNOWN DIRECTION OF TRAVEL OR DESCRIPTION OF WHAT SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING. PENNY IS 4 FEET 11 INCHES TALL, 115 POUNDS, SHE HAS BROWN EYES AND BROWN HAIR. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON PENNY, PLEASE CONTACT MISSOULA P.D. AT 406-552-6300 OR DIAL 911.