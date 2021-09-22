Gallatin Valley Food Bank free student food resources

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Gallatin Valley Food Bank is starting up childhood nutritional school-year initiatives for their "Hunger Action Month" for kids who need nutritional resources during the school year.
This fall schools across the state opted into a new waiver called the Seamless Summer Option from the United States Department of Agriculture which allows schools to provide free meals to all students regardless of income.
Some elementary schools in Bozeman have struggled with shortages in staffing and the nationwide food supply chain issues causing certain schools to suspend hot lunches for sack lunches.
Human Resource Development Council's Child Nutrition Programs Coordinator Lyra Leigh-Nedbor said the Gallatin Valley Food Bank's goal is to take a financial burden off of parents with two programs.
A donation funded always-open, KidsPantry program which provides in-school and weekend food access to students in middle and high school students in the area.
They also are starting up their Healthy KidsPack program which is a weekly supplemental bag of groceries providing 400 plus healthy meals to children across Gallatin, Madison and Jefferson counties.
“There are no income requirements so it’s a really great buffer for families that you know maybe an expense comes up that you didn’t expect or you just need it for a little bit of time or you want it the whole school year, whatever works best for your family,” Leigh-Nedbor said.
For those who sign up for the Healthy KidsPack program, the meals are delivered discreetly to participating schools every Friday starting Sept. 24 and you can talk to your school’s front office or print and fill out the form below and return it to your schools front office.
You can find a sign-up form as well as more information on how to volunteer or donate to the KidsPantry and Health KidsPack programs here.