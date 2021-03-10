BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin Valley Food Bank received 500 ham donations from Albertsons, Safeway, and Hormel Foods Wednesday.
The food bank will distribute the hams through their food bank emergency food box program.
According to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, last year they provided around 14,000 food boxes to people in need.
Belgrade Albertsons Store Director Kelly Seeves said the ham donations came at a perfect time.
"Well we had a privilege to give the food bank about 500 hams today right in time for Easter I feel or even St. Patty's Day," Seeves said.
The food bank continues to pick up food donations daily from Safeway and Albertsons.
Last year, the grocery stores donated 240,000 pounds of food to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.
More information on the Gallatin County Food Bank can be found here.