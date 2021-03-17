BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin Valley Mall announced they will offer contactless Easter photos with Winslow Studio from March 20 to April 3 in the Macy's Court.
People can get professional photos by Winslow Studio with the Easter Bunny. Family photos without the Easter Bunny are also available.
For the health and safety of all, the mall said the Bunny will be practicing social distancing. However, they assure everyone that with a few photography tricks and creative alternatives, families can still capture memories and go home with a great photo.
Kids will also go home with a pair of complimentary bunny ears. Each family will receive a free $5 gift card to use in the Food Court.
For more details on Gallatin Valley Mall's COVID-19 protocols, as well as the Easter Bunny's schedule, you can visit gallatinvalleymall.com/events.