Gallatin Valley Mall temporarily closed

BOZEMAN- The Gallatin Valley Mall is under a temporary closure due to the coronavirus.
The mall posted to their Facebook Page that protecting the health and safety of tenants, customers, and employees is a top priority.
Right now the closure will be temporary and go through March 31.
Some retailers in the mall are offering delivery and pick up options for merchandise.
Barnes & Noble is open for curbside pickup, The Bay Bar and Grille will have curbside pickup and delivery, and Giggles: Toys & More is offering free delivery on toys and games.
The current target re-opening date is April 1 which is subject to change.