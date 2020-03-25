Gallatin Valley Mall temporarily closed

BOZEMAN- The Gallatin Valley Mall is under a temporary closure due to the coronavirus.

The mall posted to their Facebook Page that protecting the health and safety of tenants, customers, and employees is a top priority.

Right now the closure will be temporary and go through March 31.

Some retailers in the mall are offering delivery and pick up options for merchandise.

Barnes & Noble is open for curbside pickup, The Bay Bar and Grille will have curbside pickup and delivery, and Giggles: Toys & More is offering free delivery on toys and games.

The current target re-opening date is April 1 which is subject to change.

Tags

News For You