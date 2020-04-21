BOZEMAN, Mont. - Wednesday, April 22, is Earth Day, and a special one at that – marking 50 years of celebrating our planet and focusing on ways for us to take care of it.
But the coronavirus pandemic has changed a lot of plans, many of which have been in the works for months in the Gallatin Valley.
Last year, more than 500 people gathered to celebrate Earth Day in the Gallatin Valley. An even bigger event was planned for this year, but it was canceled because of coronavirus concerns. The enthusiasm for Earth Day hasn’t left the valley though, because nature is a huge part of what has made the the Last Best Place exactly that.
"Whether you're a fifth generation Montanan and you stayed here because of the outdoors or you've lived here for five years and you came here because of the outdoors, there's a thread there that weaves us all together,” said Bozeman Mayor Chris Mehl. “We all love the outdoors, but we also appreciate that it's a resource that we could lose."
There will be virtual celebrations throughout this week, physical events are being moved to October. You’re encouraged to do your own thing too, like picking up trash in your neighborhood.
All virtual events are listed here: https://www.gallatinvalleyearthday.org/