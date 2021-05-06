Gallatin Valley’s Give Big looking to jumpstart summer community support

BOZEMAN, Mont. – A record number of nonprofits have signed up for the 7th annual Give Big Gallatin Valley looking to have a record number of people support the virtual event after the tough 2020 year.

The virtual 24-hour event by the One Valley Community Foundation starting at 6 p.m. on May 6 has raised nearly $6 million over the past six years for more than 195 nonprofits in or serving Gallatin County.

This year, One Valley’s goal is to have more than 7,000 donors give to the 213 registered nonprofits.

“It was a hard year for everybody especially for nonprofits, many nonprofits had to furlough staff, they had to cut revenue generating programming, and we believe that by 7,000 people coming together, making a gift that’s meaningful to them, we can make a big impact.” Executive Director Bridget Wilkinson said.

Give Big would usually take place in Downtown Bozeman but the virtual event will have a live-stream DJ giving away cash prizes announced on social media, a free workout class by Zephy at 8:30 a.m. on May 7, yoga classes, art classes, and special kick-off and finale events.

During the 24-hour event, supporters can go here to find the causes they care about to donate, be a peer-to-peer fundraiser or find a volunteer opportunity.