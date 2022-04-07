BOZEMAN, Mont. - The HRDC Gallatin Valley Food Bank is hosting one of their biggest food drives this Saturday.
Grocery stores across Bozeman and Belgrade will be collecting food from 10:00 a.m - to 3:00 p.m.
A group of volunteers will be handing out a wish list of items the food bank hopes to get from shoppers.
Some of those items include low sodium:
- Vegetables
- Fruit
- Tuna
- Chicken
- Fresh Produce
Over the past six months, 26% of people getting food from the Gallatin Valley Food Bank were children.
Recent data shows that 1 in 6 children in Montana will experience hunger at some point in their lives.
HRDC has seen an increase in children facing food insecurity and the food bank said they are continuing to offer their healthy kid's pack program.
The program provides 33 schools in Madison, Jefferson, and Gallatin Counties with meals that feed over 350 kids food over the weekend when they can't rely to school meals.
This weekend the Gallatin Valley Food Back hopes to collect over 15,000 lbs of food.
More information about the Spring Food Drive can be found here.
