Gallatin Valley's fall maze attractions make difficult decisions amid pandemic

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 6 INCHES WITH IN THE MOUNTAINS AND AROUND 2 INCHES OR LESS IN THE VALLEYS FROM HELENA SOUTH TO BOZEMAN. * WHERE...CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK, JEFFERSON, BROADWATER AND GALLATIN. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT SATURDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. INITIALLY WET ROAD SURFACES COULD ICE UP QUICKLY EARLY SATURDAY MORNING TEMPERATURES FALL BELOW FREEZING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOW ENDS IN THE VALLEYS SATURDAY EVENING BUT MAY COTNINUE THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT OVER MOUNTAINS AND PASSES. ANOTHER PERIOD OF LIGHT SNOWFALL IS EXPECTED SUNDAY INTO SUNDAY NIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&