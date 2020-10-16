Gallatin Valley's fall maze attractions make difficult decisions amid pandemic

BOZEMAN- The Montana Corn Maze in Manhattan made the decision to open until the end of October with COVID-19 restrictions in place while the Bozeman Straw Bale Maze decided to not open for the 2020 fall season.
The 5-acre maze in Manhattan still has their barrel train for kids, trikes for adults and older kids, and a wagon ride to and from the maze that are all wiped down after each use.
They decided to do away with their playground and sandboxes, corn hole and miniature golf, golf frisbee, bale pyramid and slide, fire pits, and farmers market.
Rose Brouwer owns the Montana Corn Maze and said people are still coming out and enjoying themselves even though they are limiting the number of guests to only 50 per hour.
“We’re having a lot of fun, yeah it’s nice to see people happy and enjoying themselves, people are just looking to get out you know especially as a family and let their kids have some fun without restrictions,” Brouwer said.
The Bozeman Straw Bale Maze made the decision to not open at all for the 2020 fall season.
“The amount of time and investment that we have to put in, in order to open each year and the monetary investment is too high of a risk for us if we aren’t 100 percent sure that we can be open for the whole season,” Dale Mandeville, founder of the Bozeman Straw Bale Maze said.
