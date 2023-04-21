GARDINER, Mont. - Yellowstone National Park is beginning the process of opening its main roads starting Friday, and local business owners in Gardiner are feeling optimistic.
After last summer’s flooding, the Gardiner economy, which relies on the massive influx of tourists every summer, was devastated. Seasonal workers were laid off and some businesses closed as the roads to the park were destroyed by floods.
Mike Skelton is the owner and tour guide for Yellowstone Wonders, which is based in Gardiner. Before the floods, his business was scheduled to conduct a record-breaking number of tours throughout summer 2022. That all came crashing down on June 13, he said.
Yellowstone Wonders spent the weeks following the flood refunding scheduled tours.
It took the park about three weeks to get an alternate road up and running, only allowing licensed tour guides, including Skelton, to enter and leave the park with groups scheduled in fifteen-minute windows throughout the day, Skelton said.
“It’s frustrating, but any time you run into a crisis, the first thing you have to do is accept it. You have to accept what’s happened and figure out how you’re going to deal with it,” he said. “The parks service – Superintendent Sholly’s office was incredible with the outreach and the inclusion of the stakeholders in the process moving forward to get that road reopened.”
Despite last summer’s struggles, Skelton said he is feeling optimistic about this coming season.
“One thing about Montanans is they’re pretty resilient. I mean here in Gardiner we went through the pandemic. The park was closed for six weeks,” he said. “2022 comes along, we have a 500-year flood. It pretty much cancels all business and the 150-year celebration of Yellowstone.So, you have to be optimistic.”
As of right now, Yellowstone Wonders has conducted more tours than at this same time last April. The business is on par with last summer with how many tours they have scheduled.
Neli Nikolov and her husband Dimitar own Eat Café, DM Gallery and The Corral Lodging and Burgers.
Neli said after the flooding, Gardiner became a ghost town, and their businesses were not fully serving customers again until November when the park was able to open roads again.
Normally in the summer, the streets are crowded and there are people everywhere, she said. Walking down the sidewalk in July felt like walking down the sidewalk in the middle of winter. It felt horrific, she said. They were soon forced to lay off all their seasonal employees and most of their residential employees.
“It was very scary, yes, it was the darkest time of my life. It affected not only my business, but everything, my personal life and just, you know, my body and the stress from it,” Neli said.
Neli and Dimitar recently won the Montana Small Businesspersons of the Year Award from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
With the roads opening and summer coming, Neli and Dimitar both said they are also feeling optimistic.
“To receive this award for your hard work after the historic flood last year, it’s kind of a relief. I’m hopeful that this summer will be much better, and, you know, bigger than before. So yes, I’m very positive,” Neli said.
Their business usually starts picking up around mid-May, so they are ready to start welcoming customers back, and ready to start welcoming visitors back to Yellowstone.
