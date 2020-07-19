GARDINER, Mont. - A gateway to Yellowstone National Park is facing a long road to recovery after a fire tore through the tiny community's downtown last week, but the path is looking a bit brighter thanks to the enthusiasm of Gardiner residents.
When flames broke out at the Two Bit Saloon in Gardiner last Tuesday afternoon, residents were quick to react.
"You can see the smoke pouring up out of the sky," recalls Gardiner resident Victoria Britton. "Then flames. Then it hit the power lines and you could tell because from our view, you could just see what looked like fireworks."
There were no injuries or deaths in the blaze. But within hours, five buildings in Gardiner's small downtown were gone.
Even as the fire was being fought, friends and neighbors prioritized each other.
As Yellowstone's structural fire chief, and a leading force in containing the Gardiner fire, Britton Gray was on the scene just minutes after the 911 call came in.
"Ten minutes into this incident," Gray recalls, "we had community members stepping up with bottles of water and granola bars, directing traffic, whatever they could do."
It's now been five days since the fire broke out, but Gardiner is still very much in recovery mode.
Sprinklers have been installed to make sure the rubble, which was still smoldering just days ago, doesn't catch on fire again. Business owners have begun weeding through what's left of their businesses to see what they can salvage. Life hasn't slowed down in the tourist town. But with every step, community members have remained focused on one another.
"Within hours of the fire beginning, there were already groups forming to figure out how can we help people with housing, how can we help people with what they've lost," recalls Gray. "To the point that the next morning, there had to be a meeting with everybody that was trying to help just so they could ensure that they weren't doubling-up efforts."
Victoria Britton was a bartender at the Two Bit Saloon before she moved over to Red's Blue Goose Saloon. Both businesses were destroyed in the fire.
A New Jersey transplant, Britton has lived in Gardiner for years. She says it's a town that will get back on its feet.
"There's something special about this place," she says. "And so all the people that currently are here, whether it's permanent or seasonal, you put everything aside. It doesn't matter."
Since the fire, hotels have moved around reservations to give employees somewhere to sleep. The local food bank has been stepping up. And people from around the country have raised thousands of dollars for the business owners through online fundraising.
Britton Gray, outside of being the Yellowstone's structural fire chief, is also the pastor of Gardiner Baptist Church. His wife, Linda, runs the Gardiner Food Pantry. The couple has seen the power of their community firsthand in the last week.
"That's what makes Gardiner... Gardiner," explains husband Britton. "It's a 'come-together' community when something needs to get done."
There's a lot that needs to get done right now, but residents have still seen good in the last few days.
"To have just little successes in there is just - it gives hope," says wife Linda. "And people need to hear the hope right now. No matter where they live. If they can see it in Gardiner, then they know they can see it anywhere else."
Authorities say the fire was started accidentally, but that the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. It was likely not a grease fire, as some residents believe.
If you're interested in donating to the Gardiner community, there are a few approved options available:
Rosie's Bistro Employee Fund via Facebook
Two Bit City Employee Fundraiser via Facebook
Buy a tank top: "Gardiner Fire Relief Fund for Small Business Owners" through CustomInk
Yellowstone Community Fund (nonprofit) - send cash or check to the Gardiner Chamber of Commerce at PO Box 81, Gardiner, MT 59030.
Donate to the Gardiner Food Pantry (nonprofit) - send cash or check to PO Box 459, Gardiner, MT 59030. Make sure to include a note that the money is being sent for the Gardiner fire.
Gardiner Baptist Church - tangible donations can be sent to 802 Scott St. W, Gardiner, MT 59030.