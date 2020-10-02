Get a brew and not the flu at Bozeman Brewing Company today

BOZEMAN- Flu season is upon us and Pharm406, Inc. is helping you beat it while giving you a free beer coupon at Bozeman Brewing Company on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
Starting from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. flu shots will be first-come, first-serve outside of Bozeman Brewing Company.
All you have to do is bring your insurance card and if you don’t have one, the flu shot is $35 along with the free beer.
Pharm406, Inc. Pharmacist Kyle Austin said getting a flu shot this season is more important than ever.
“This season out of all seasons you want to get a flu shot even if you haven’t before because if you get sick with COVID and the flu it could be lethal it could be very expensive in the hospital so let’s immunize with what we can,” Austin said.
Austin also mentioned they will be doing cell based vaccines, with the flu, pneumonia, shingles and Tdap shots.
