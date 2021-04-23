BOZEMAN, Mont. – Instead of “Get a Brew, not the Flu” Pharm406 will be setting up their mobile vaccine clinic at Bozeman Brewing Company to give out COVID-19 vaccines with a free beer.
From 2-6 p.m. on April 23, Pharm406 will look to give out 500 first doses of the COVID-19 Moderna Vaccine in their mobile vaccine clinic outside of Bozeman Brewing Company on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Lead Pharmacist Kyle Austin said their last mobile clinic at Bozeman Ford was a huge success and hopes to reach a younger audience with the incentive of a free beer afterwards.
“We went to Bozeman Ford last weekend and we had a good 500 shot turnout in two days, we probably won’t go through 500 in that short of a timeframe but it’s there in case we need it,” Austin said.
You must bring your medical insurance card and fill out some paperwork, but the entire process should take under 30 minutes along with the 15-minute wait after the vaccine shot.
Austin said they will be back in Bozeman for second doses in 28 days and look to do clinics in Missoula and places in eastern Montana.
