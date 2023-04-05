BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue is looking for people to “get lost” to help them train dogs.
This time of year, search and rescue (SAR) dogs are trained to look for people who are lost and need help, and you can help by pretending to be lost.
Volunteers will have the opportunity to learn more about how search and rescue dogs work, meet the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office SAR dogs and handlers and explore some of the beautiful recreation areas in and around Gallatin Valley.
The sheriff’s office is looking for hikers of all levels who can help out.
Multiple training dates are scheduled as we look forward to this summer and volunteers can attend just one or as many as they would like to.
If you are interested in getting lost, you can sign up online here.
