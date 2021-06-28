BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gov. Greg Gianforte will tour the Bozeman Municipal Watershed Project in the Custer Gallatin National Forest Friday at 11:30 a.m.
According to a release from the governor's office, the project is one of Montana's top illustrations of cross-boundary, landscape-scale forest management.
The tour will inform Gianforte on the projects advantages, such as, "reducing the potential severity of a wildfire to existing municipal development and infrastructure, increasing forest resilience, and promoting healthy ecosystem functions," the governor's release says.
The project's treatments include mechanical and nonmechanical thinning, commercial harvest, and prescribed fire on more than 800 acres.